Welch Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Welch Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,366,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,556,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 902,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $171.70 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.28 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.07.

