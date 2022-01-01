Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC Invests $24.95 Million in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,954,000. Kirkland Lake Gold makes up about 47.0% of Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 63.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

