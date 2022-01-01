SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,561,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,309,000 after purchasing an additional 425,697 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,751,000 after purchasing an additional 49,399 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 590,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,634,000.

Shares of CWI opened at $29.31 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

