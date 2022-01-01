Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 354 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.99.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.