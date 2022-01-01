SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $36,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,736,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $517.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.31. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $409.73 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

