Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,595 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $12,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,423,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 74,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RF opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

