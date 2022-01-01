Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Amundi purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $567.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $531.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.08. The company has a market cap of $251.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

