Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 700 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

Linde stock opened at $346.43 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $346.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

