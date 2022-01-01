Kendall Capital Management Lowers Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 845,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $70,400,000 after purchasing an additional 767,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $44,409,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $37,285,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STX stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $116.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

