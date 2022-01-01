Umbrella Network Reaches Market Cap of $20.87 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $20.87 million and $997,591.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00191004 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.