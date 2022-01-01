Wagerr (WGR) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.00 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and approximately $26,695.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012807 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003560 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00032252 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.70 or 0.00368912 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 220,989,138 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

