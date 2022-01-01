Ambire AdEx (ADX) Price Tops $0.57 on Exchanges

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a total market capitalization of $79.06 million and $4.71 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ambire AdEx alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005206 BTC.

About Ambire AdEx

ADX is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 147,251,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,808,866 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ambire AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambire AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.