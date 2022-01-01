Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 166,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 59,155 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 102,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

EWRE stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $42.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.