iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $897,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

