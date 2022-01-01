Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 24.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 148,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 494,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $71,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 218.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 56,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 208,110 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $166.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

