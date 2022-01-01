Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $383,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $6,795,662. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $59.35.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

