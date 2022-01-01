iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Raised by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 797,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,380 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 9.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $40,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $55.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.