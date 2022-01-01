Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth $6,652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 1,371.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 495,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 301,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Orange by 428.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 217,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the second quarter worth $2,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

ORAN opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

ORAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

