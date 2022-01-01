Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

NYSE:SPB traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.72. 202,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,614. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $74.26 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

