1ST Source Bank Sells 70 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 121,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 288,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $206.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.75 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

