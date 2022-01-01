Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $397,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,417 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.87 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

