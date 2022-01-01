Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 699 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after buying an additional 149,706 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after buying an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $220.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.04. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $222.08.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

