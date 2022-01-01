Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $11.14 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after buying an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after buying an additional 245,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after buying an additional 278,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,213,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,912,000 after buying an additional 39,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.11.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 421,541 shares of company stock valued at $112,137,123. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $228.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $190.23 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

