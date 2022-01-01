iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $89.18 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.95 and a 200-day moving average of $99.17.

