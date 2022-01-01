Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 86,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 66,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.96 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.62.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

