Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $13.57 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 55.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 138.4% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $60.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.