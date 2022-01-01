General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 156.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 224.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Mills by 55.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after buying an additional 1,393,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,696 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.