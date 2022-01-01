$39.99 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce sales of $39.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.63 million and the highest is $40.10 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $37.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $154.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.55 million to $155.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $167.35 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $170.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. 62,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,346. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

