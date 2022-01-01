Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $598.00.

ATDRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from 630.00 to 598.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

ATDRY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. 40,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.0073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

