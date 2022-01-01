Netbox Coin (NBX) Reaches One Day Volume of $185,334.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $185,334.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00095497 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,405,916 coins and its circulating supply is 78,656,441 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

