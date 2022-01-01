Zenfuse (ZEFU) Reaches One Day Volume of $134,382.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $134,382.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,927,135 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

