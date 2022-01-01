Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $5.05 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $5.05 or 0.00010670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $161.74 million and $1.83 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,354.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.27 or 0.07913255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00316887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.00 or 0.00935491 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00073103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.68 or 0.00527259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.25 or 0.00258159 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

