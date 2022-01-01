Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $602.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $640.89 and its 200-day moving average is $587.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

