Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $453,266.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,145 shares of company stock worth $17,577,415. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.1% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWST stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.39. 479,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,471. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.29. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

