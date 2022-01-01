yieldwatch (WATCH) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $37,454.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.71 or 0.07846607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00074720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,335.27 or 0.99959680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00053981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007900 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,424,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

