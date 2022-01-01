Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $6.55. 1,864,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,235. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -12.13.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum bought 81,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 51,495 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.