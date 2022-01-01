PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.14% of American Express worth $184,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 181.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in American Express by 75.0% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,824 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $163.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.85 and its 200 day moving average is $168.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

