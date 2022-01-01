PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $244.55 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,915,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,494 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $244,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,876,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,554,000 after purchasing an additional 679,925 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,083,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,338,000 after purchasing an additional 578,010 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $129.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

