ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in KE by 264.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth about $274,000.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 111.78 and a beta of -1.46. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

