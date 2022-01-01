Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Invests $202,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $921,134,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Medtronic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,587 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Medtronic by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,503 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.73. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

