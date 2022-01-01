Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $6.47 Million Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 169,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 494,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 475,147 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

