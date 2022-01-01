Cullen Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after buying an additional 261,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,186,000 after purchasing an additional 123,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,037 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $174.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average of $156.96. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

