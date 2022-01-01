Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes $227,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $1,307,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $430.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $255.55 and a 1-year high of $442.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.35.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

