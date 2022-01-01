Welch Group LLC Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 107.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 126,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,459,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 909.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $342.89 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $263.85 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.