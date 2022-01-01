Welch Group LLC Sells 34 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Welch Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $476.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $366.16 and a 12 month high of $481.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

