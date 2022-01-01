Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after buying an additional 211,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $320.90 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

