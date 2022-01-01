Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,275. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWTR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

TWTR opened at $43.22 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -180.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

