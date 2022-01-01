Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 838 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 838 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.1% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $567.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

