Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Constellium alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 154.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after buying an additional 5,897,736 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter worth about $39,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,352.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,417 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 56.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,238 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. Constellium has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.