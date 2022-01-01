Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $1.97. Micron Technology posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $11.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $93.15. 11,409,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,644,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $77.12. The firm has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

